BREAKING NEWS: England striker Defoe completes return to Bournemouth
After hitting 15 Premier League goals for Sunderland and earning an England recall last season, Jermain Defoe has moved to Bournemouth.
Bournemouth have signed England international Jermain Defoe from Sunderland on a free transfer, the striker returning to the Premier League club 16 years after a loan spell.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.