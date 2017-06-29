Trending

BREAKING NEWS: England striker Defoe completes return to Bournemouth

After hitting 15 Premier League goals for Sunderland and earning an England recall last season, Jermain Defoe has moved to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have signed England international Jermain Defoe from Sunderland on a free transfer, the striker returning to the Premier League club 16 years after a loan spell.