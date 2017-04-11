BREAKING NEWS: Explosion hits Dortmund bus ahead of Monaco Champions League tie

Borussia Dortmund's team coach has been hit by an explosion ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Monaco on Tuesday.

Dortmund said the explosion occurred at the departure of the bus from the hotel around an hour ahead of the scheduled kick-off time at Signal Iduna Park, with one person injured.

"Bomb explosion by the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe. No danger at the stadium. More information to follow," the club posted on Twitter.

They also stressed that there was "no cause for concern" for individuals at the stadium.

Dortmund police released a statement in which they confirmed: "In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team team bus shortly after 7pm.

"According to current knowledge the windows of the bus (whole or partial) were broken and one person was injured.

"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded."

Dortmund later confirmed that a meeting was taking place at the ground to decide whether the game would go ahead. A decision is expected at around 2030CET.

Conflicting reports emerged saying that defender Marc Bartra had been taken to hospital with injuries following the explosion, although there has been no confirmation from the club or local police.