BREAKING NEWS: Germany star Kimmich renews at Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich, committing him to the Bundesliga champions until 2023.

The versatile Germany international's previous terms ran until June 2020 but consistently excellent performances have persuaded Bayern to put forward a gladly accepted three-year extension.

"I am very happy to extend my contract so early," Kimmich told Bayern's official website.

"This shows that the club and those responsible show me a lot of trust and see me as an important element for the long-term sporting success of FC Bayern. That makes me proud.

"I am grateful for the fact that I have been able to continuously develop at the highest level and can do so in the future - and thus have the best athletic conditions to play an important role, including in the national team.

"My goals and those of the club for the years to come are very ambitious. I want to do my part and do everything in my power to achieve them with the team."