BREAKING NEWS: Ivanovic signs Chelsea extension

Chelsea have confirmed defender Branislav Ivanovic has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Serbia international, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has not enjoyed his best season at Stamford Bridge and regularly came in for criticism for his displays under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, interim boss Guus Hiddink has opted to prolong the 31-year-old's stay until June 2017.

Ivanovic told the club's official website, www.chelseafc.com: "I am very happy to stay with Chelsea for another season. After eight years here this is my home and there is no other place I would rather play football.

"I have enjoyed so much success since moving to the club and I am determined to help the team achieve more in the last months of this season and next year as well."

Ivanovic has won the Champions League, the Premier League twice, the FA Cup on three occasions, one Europa League and one League Cup since joining Chelsea from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008.

In total he has made 341 appearances, finding the net 32 times.