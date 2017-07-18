BREAKING NEWS: Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal

Sampdoria have announced Juventus will not complete the signing of their Czech Republic international Patrik Schick.

The 21-year-old winger travelled to Turin last month to complete a medical after the clubs agreed a fee reported to be in the region of €25million.

A subsequent delay led to speculation Juventus had uncovered something untoward during medical tests on Schick – something strenuously denied by Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero this week, when he labelled the impasse to be "a farce".

Ferrero retained the belief that Schick would ultimately become a Juventus player but a brief statement on Sampdoria's website on Tuesday confirmed the deal was off.

The statement read: "The clubs UC Sampdoria and Juventus FC announce that it was decided, by mutual agreement, not to complete the transfer of the player Patrik Schick."

Former Sparta Prague youngster Schick established himself as a key figure at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the second half of the his debut season in Serie A last term, scoring 11 goals to help Samp to a 10th-place finish.

Inter and Borussia Dortmund were also linked with his signature and potential suitors are sure to be monitoring the latest developments closely.

Ferrero told Secolo XIX on Monday that he was not keen on the prospect of downgrading the move to Juventus to a loan switch, with his prime concern being the rumours over Schick's physical condition could hinder the player's career.

"Sampdoria won't go back a millimetre on any agreements," he said when asked about a loan.

"The boy is healthy, he can play, but now we have to worry about who has put out rumours that could damage the image of one of the brightest talents in European football."