BREAKING NEWS: Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune

Hebei China Fortune have offered an escape route to Juventus exile Hernanes, signing the midfielder for a deal worth up to €10million.

Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on a deal that could be worth €10million.

The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at the Juventus. 