BREAKING NEWS: Juventus sell Hernanes to Hebei China Fortune
Hebei China Fortune have offered an escape route to Juventus exile Hernanes, signing the midfielder for a deal worth up to €10million.
Juventus have announced the sale of Hernanes to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune on a deal that could be worth €10million.
The 31-year-old has signed for Manuel Pellegrini's side, having fallen down the pecking order after a season and a half at the Juventus.
