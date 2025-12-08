Arsenal rumours of signing Kenan Yildiz are 'real', with contact confirmed: report

Arsenal are in “real contact” with Kenan Yildiz, as the Gunners push for a ninth signing of the season.

In one of the busiest summers in their history, Arsenal brought in eight new signings, including Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Piero Hincapie, to totally revamp Mikel Arteta's squad.

It's certainly had a big impact, too, with the North Londoners top of the Premier League and the Champions League – but the club aren't resting on their laurels and are already targeting fresh impetus.

Interest from Arsenal in Kenan Yildiz is very much ‘real’ with Gunners pushing for signing

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Despite the influx of new signings, left-wing is an area where Arteta could still bring in a real ceiling-raiser to N5.

Gabriel Martinelli has blown hot and cold for a while now, new signings Ebere Eze and Noni Madueke have both played there – though both are out of position on the left – and while Leandro Trossard has been excellent in that role this season, the Belgian is 31, and planning for the future is essential.

Leandro Trossard is enjoying a good season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been said to hold a major interest in Kenan Yildiz of Juventus for a long time, and with negotiations stalling over a new deal in Turin, the Turkish international could well be on the move.

Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini has confirmed to TuttoJuve that contact from the Gunners over a move is indeed real, putting the 20-year-old's future in Serie A into serious question.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There’s been real contact with Arsenal, that is, Arsenal have asked for information: it’s part of the game, there’s no negotiation, let’s be clear, but they have asked for information about this player who, in my opinion, could also do very well in the Premier League,” Balzarini revealed.

“Given his physical and technical characteristics, and so it’s clear that after all this atmosphere here, a sort of halo is forming around the boy, the player who, for his part, I also understand, may claim the need to play in a better team.”

FourFourTwo understands, however, that the deal is far from straightforward – with Yildiz nothing more than an enquiry right now.

Mikel Arteta wants further improvements to his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would take a huge offer for the winger to leave Juve, not only in terms of a fee, but given that Yildiz has a big connection to the club – and though Arsenal have pulled off that kind of deal before with Zubimendi, for example, the Old Lady are in a position to offer Yildiz the opportunity to compete for trophies.

Furthermore, Arsenal don't have an obvious place for the starlet in their side: they would have to move on one of Martinelli or Trossard (or both), with Madueke and Eze both seeing their minutes drop – so while there is undoubtedly interest from the Gunners, this is far more likely to be a bargaining chip from Yildiz' camp in negotations over a new Juventus deal, than it is to be a January signing at the Emirates Stadium.

Yildiz is worth €75 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Club Brugge when Champions League action resumes this week.