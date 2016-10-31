BREAKING NEWS: Low extends Germany contract

Joachim Low will oversee Germany's bid to win the next two major tournaments after extending his contract with the German Football Association (DFB) on Monday.

Low, who masterminded his country's 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, is now committed to the DFB for the next four years, a period that includes the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2020 European Championship.

The 56-year-old, who took over in 2006, has also received a pay rise, according to reports in Germany, with his new deal worth €4million a year.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "I have always said I cannot imagine a better coach for the national team than Jogi Low.

"He has managed the team with passion and great expertise, culminating in the World Cup success.

"He radiates a great determination and motivation of wanting to defend the title in Russia in 2018.

"We are pleased that we can continue our extremely successful and trusting co-operation beyond the World Cup."

Low said: "Our co-operation is characterised by great confidence and we want to back up the success in Brazil at the World Cup in Russia.

"We want to qualify for Russia as group winners."