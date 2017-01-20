BREAKING NEWS: Lyon confirm Depay arrival

Lyon have announced that Memphis Depay will be presented as a new player on Friday following the completion of his transfer from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has agreed to join the Ligue 1 outfit after a transfer fee that could reportedly rise to as much as €25million was accepted by United.

"Memphis Depay will be officially presented at 14:45 [local time]," Lyon said in a statement. "The new Lyon player will be accompanied by president Jean-Michel Aulas and coach Bruno Genesio."

The 22-year-old, who took to Twitter to thank United fans and captain Wayne Rooney for their support during his time in the Premier League, has signed a contract that includes a buy-back option for Jose Mourinho's side.

"It is easier for me, and he deserves me to say, that he was a fantastic professional," Mourinho said on Friday. "If someone thinks he was not great they are totally wrong.

"He is a kid that respected everyone, worked hard and was frustrated because he did not have many chances - I only have good things to say about him."

Having confirmed the buy-back clause, Mourinho added: "He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he's very young so I think it's important for the club to complete control of this talent and we all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."