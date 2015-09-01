BREAKING NEWS: Moses joins West Ham on loan

Victor Moses has completed a move from Chelsea to West Ham on a season-long loan deal.

The winger spent last season at Stoke City, scoring three goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Having arrived at Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012, Moses has failed to command a first-team berth at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to his stint at Stoke, the 24-year-old had a season on loan at Liverpool but found his opportunities limited thanks to the form of Raheem Sterling.