BREAKING NEWS: Real confirm new Ramos deal

Sergio Ramos has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new five-year contract with Real Madrid.

The Real captain had been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United amid a reported fall-out with club president Florentino Perez, but the Spanish giants revealed on Monday that he will put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real had previously called a press conference with Ramos for later on Monday, and confirmed on their official Twitter account that he will sign a new contract until 2020.

Louis van Gaal had been keen to take Ramos to Old Trafford, with a potential part-exchange deal for United goalkeeper David de Gea mooted.

Indeed, Ramos reportedly informed Real of his desire to move to the Premier League earlier in the transfer window - a request that is said to have been flatly rejected by Perez.

And the 29-year-old, who joined Real from Sevilla in 2004, has now opted to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.