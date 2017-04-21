BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid to face rivals Atletico in Champions League semi-finals

Holders Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the last four of the Champions League, in a repeat of last season's final, with Juventus paired against Monaco in the other semi.

Zinedine Zidane's men defeated their LaLiga rivals in a dramatic penalty shootout to clinch an 11th triumph in Europe's premier competition.

It marked the second time in the space of three seasons that Madrid defeated Atleti in the final, while Los Blancos also beat Diego Simeone's men in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 competition.

Madrid overcame Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals after a dramatic second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu that went to extra-time, while Atleti progressed by beating Leicester City.