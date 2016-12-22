BREAKING NEWS: Silva seals PSG renewal

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed a two-year contract extension running until June 2020, the Ligue 1 champions have confirmed.

Silva's future was a source of mounting speculation over recent weeks, with the 32-year-old stating he was keen to renew his association with a club he joined in 2012.

Nine major domestic titles, including four consecutive Ligue 1 crowns followed his switch from AC Milan and the Brazil centre-back is convinced more success is on the way despite a patchy first half to Unai Emery's maiden campaign in charge at Parc des Princes.

"It's an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain," Silva told PSG's official website.

"Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive. I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League.

"We still have some very big dreams to fulfil. I'm convinced that we'll manage to do that and will continue to make our fans happy."