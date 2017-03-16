BREAKING NEWS: Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall

Jermain Defoe is in line to win his first England cap since 2013 after being called into Gareth Southgate's squad to face Germany and Lithuania.

Injuries to Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney have left Southgate short in attack – leading to a call-up for the 34-year-old Sunderland man.

Former West Ham and Tottenham forward Defoe has been in prolific form for Sunderland this season, despite David Moyes' side languishing at the bottom of the Premier League, scoring 14 times in 27 top-flight outings.

The last of his 55 international appearances came as a substitute in a November 2013 friendly loss to Chile at Wembley.

Defoe made his debut for the Three Lions in March 2004 versus Sweden and has 19 goals at international level.