BREAKING NEWS: United to meet Brugge in Champions League play-offs
Club Brugge stand in the way of Manchester United and a return to the UEFA Champions League group stages following Friday's play-off draw.
Manchester United will face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League play-off round.
United will host the Belgian club at Old Trafford in the first leg on August 18/19, before travelling to the Jan Breydel Stadium a week later as Louis van Gaal looks to mastermind a return to the Champions League group stages following last season's absence.
