BREAKING: Sean Dyche leaves Burnley
By Mark White published
Sean Dyche, the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, has left Burnley
Sean Dyche has left Burnley.
Dyche has been managing the Clarets since 2012, stepping into the role when Eddie Howe left the Lancashire club. He was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.
Burnley have one just once in the last five Premier League games and last weekend succumbed to defeat to Norwich City.
With eight games left, the club are 18th in the league.
