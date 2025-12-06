Is Newcastle vs Burnley on TV? Live streams, kick-off time preview, as Magpies look for consistency against Premier League strugglers

Watch Newcastle vs Burnley in the Premier League as the two teams go head-to-head at St James' Park on Saturday, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Newcastle vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday 06 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: St James Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: No UK coverage, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

Newcastle United were twice pegged back by Tottenham as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

There was some good news as Tino Livramento returned, with summer signing Yoane Wissa still yet to make his debut for the club.

Burnley lost 1-0 against Crystal Palace in midweek thanks to Daniel Munoz's first-half header and Scott Parker's side are now four points from safety coming into this one.

Ten defeats from 14 games doesn't make for pretty viewing, and the Clarets will once again be up against it this weekend in the north-east.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Newcastle vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Burnley in the UK

Newcastle vs Burnley has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Newcastle vs Burnley in the US

Over in the United States, Peacock is your destination for Newcastle vs Burnley.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

Watch Newcastle vs Burnley in Australia

In Australia, Premier League fans can watch coverage of Newcastle vs Burnley on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Newcastle vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at go.nordvpn.net

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Newcastle vs Burnley: Preview

Newcastle twice took the lead against Spurs in midweek, only to twice be pegged by the same player, as Cristian Romero netted a brace.

The Magpies will hope to show some of the form they did against Everton as they bid to return to winning ways, with Burnley next up this weekend.

Eddie Howe's side were boosted as Lewis Hall and Livramento both featured, with Wissa now edging closer to a debut for his new side.

Nick Pope is expected to be out for another three weeks with his ongoing groin injury, and is joined by Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back) and Will Osula (ankle).

Newcastle's last Premier League defeat against Burnley came back in 2019, with Sean Dyche the then-boss for the Clarets.

Burnle are stuck in a rut and have now lost five consecutive Premier League games on the trot.

Their last success was against bottom-side Wolves back in October, as Lyle Foster left it late to score a decisive winner in the Midlands.

Parker is facing pressure to turn it around, and will have to do so without Axel Tuanzebe, who is set to be out of action for a few weeks with an unspecified injury.

He joins Zeki Amoundi, Connor Roberts (both knee) and Jordan Beyer (thigh) on the treatment table currently at Turf Moor.

Hjalmar Ekdal looks likely to continue at centre-back alongside Maxime Esteve, with full-backs Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman set to complete the back four.

Newcastle vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 3-0 Burnley

Burnley's recent run doesn't fill us with any kind of confidence they can get a result against the Magpies, and thus, we are backing Newcastle to pick up a much-needed win.