“I’d pick a worm off the floor and hang it from the side of my mouth while saying, ‘Mmmmm, that’s delicious’” Sean Dyche on truth behind worm-eating legend
Sean Dyche is back in Premier League management having taken over the vacant Nottingham Forest post this week
Ex-Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche is no stranger to tough questions - and that was no different when he sat down with FourFourTwo earlier this month.
The distinctive-sounding manager's gruff tones will now echo across the City Ground on matchday as he barks instructions at Forest players, who sit third-bottom of the Premier League table.
The East Midlands club have burnt through two head coaches already this season, parting company with Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou after just eight matches of the 2025/26 season.
Sean Dyche: 'I didn't actually eat the worms'
Now, Dyche is on board to see if he can steer the club away from the drop-zone, whilst leading the team in the UEFA Europa League.
An outspoken character and figure of fun among British football supporters, there are many tales about Dyche over the years, both from his playing career and his managerial days.
Few are as bizarre as one told by former Bristol City teammate Soren Andersen, though, in which Dyche supposedly ate worms - giving him his renowned, gravelly voice.
"A mythical story, I’m afraid," the new Forest boss tells FFT. "Soren was a great lad. I had a party piece for the boys that saw me pick a worm off the floor and hang it from the side of my mouth while saying, 'Mmmmm, that’s delicious'.”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"The worm was wriggling and I made it look like I’d swallowed it, but obviously I put it back on the floor. Soren didn’t quite get that, so years later he blamed my croaky voice on me eating worms. Great lad, great player, but he wasn’t known for his banter, to be fair."
Dyche began his career as a youth team player at Forest, during the latter years of Brian Clough's tenure, before moving to Fourth Division club Chesterfield to kick-start his career.
Get Nottingham Forest tickets for £275 at Seat Unique
Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.
He spent seven years at the Spireites before joining the Robins and went on to represent Millwall, Luton Town, Watford and Northampton Town before hanging up his boots.
Utter Nonsense! with Sean Dyche and Jonny Owen is a talkSPORT podcast available on all platforms
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.