Brighton boss De Zerbi wants 'best solution' in Moises Caicedo saga after Arsenal bid

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says midfielder Moises Caicedo has 'made mistakes' after the Ecuadorian publicly asked to leave for Arsenal last week.

Caicedo posted a message on his social media channels in which he said he hoped the club and the fans would understand his desire to quit Brighton and move to the Gunners.

But Brighton are unwilling to negotiate for the reported £60m offered by Arsenal, with the Seagulls set to hold out for their £90m valuation if they do have to sell the player, who was signed from Independiente del Valle in 2019.

Meanwhile, many have pointed the finger at the 21-year-old's new advisors for the clumsy post which has left fans infuriated and resulted in the club telling the midfielder to stay away from training until the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

"Moises is a good guy," De Zerbi told ITV Football ahead of Brighton's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool.

"In life, you can make mistakes. There are many solutions for everyone and we will see the best solution for the club, for him and for us."

And he added: "We will see what happens tomorrow and the next day. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season, but this is a question of the club and Moises."

Arsenal have already signed one played from Brighton this month, with winger Leandro Trossard having moved to the Gunners in a £27m deal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

And Everton defender Amadou Onana is also interesting the Premier League leaders, according to a report in Belgium.