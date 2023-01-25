Arsenal could sign cut-price Everton star in the coming weeks: report

Arsenal could make an Everton star – who's missing training right now in order to force a move – their fourth signing of a busy January.

The Gunners began the window in hot pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk and reportedly matched (opens in new tab) Chelsea's £88m bid for the Ukrainian before he chose west London over north. Unfazed, Arsenal swivelled to sign Leandro Trossard instead from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Polish defender Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia recently, while Arsenal are pushing to bring Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda to the club as a third winter signing.

Leandro Trossard made his Arsenal debut in a cameo at home to Manchester United (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Now, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri (opens in new tab) has claimed (opens in new tab) that the Gunners are in for Amadou Onana, who only signed for Everton in the summer from Lille.

"We were talking about urgent cash needs yesterday about Amadou Onana's situation," Tavolieri said. "The fact that Everton's [up for] sale makes everything more clear now."

Reports broke yesterday (opens in new tab) that the Toffees had been put up for sale by owner Farhad Moshiri for around £500m, though that's since been denied.

"It's not selling the club at all," Moshiri confirmed. "It's just bringing more expertise in terms of global sponsorship, in terms of commercial development and a lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge. It's to secure that for Everton."

Everton have struggled this season and find themselves 19th (Image credit: Getty)

Onana was apparently tracked by Arsenal before his eventual move to Merseyside. Chelsea are said to be interested, too.

The Belgian is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, too.

Mikel Arteta has admitted the Gunners are looking for new signings, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic having been linked.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.