Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard for £27m

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners will pay the Seagulls £27m, according renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), with the Belgian out of contract at the end of the season. Arsenal agreed personal terms first.

Trossard's agent recently slammed the Seagulls gaffer (opens in new tab) over his treatment of the attacker, saying the Belgian won't be staying at the club.

Roberto De Zerbi has clashed with Leandro Trossard (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity,” agent Josy Comhair revealed. “Since then, the trainer has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise.

“A trainer who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible. It is also the trainer who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution.

“It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties.”

Now, Romano claims (opens in new tab) "Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon, medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon." The deal looks to be done, however.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an attacker who can fill in for Bukayo Saka among others (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old adds much-needed depth to the Gunners' ranks and becomes the second Belgian on the books, with Albert Sambi Lokonga already at the club.

Trossard is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

