Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard for £27m
Arsenal have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for under £30m
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Gunners will pay the Seagulls £27m, according renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), with the Belgian out of contract at the end of the season. Arsenal agreed personal terms first.
Trossard's agent recently slammed the Seagulls gaffer (opens in new tab) over his treatment of the attacker, saying the Belgian won't be staying at the club.
“After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity,” agent Josy Comhair revealed. “Since then, the trainer has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise.
“A trainer who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible. It is also the trainer who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution.
“It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties.”
Now, Romano claims (opens in new tab) "Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon, medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon." The deal looks to be done, however.
The 28-year-old adds much-needed depth to the Gunners' ranks and becomes the second Belgian on the books, with Albert Sambi Lokonga already at the club.
Trossard is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, too.
Mikel Arteta has admitted the Gunners are looking for new signings, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic having been linked.
Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox