Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler makes surprise admission that he could leave to manage European side

Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest-ever coach to take charge of a Premier League side when he got the job at Brighton and Hove Albion, and the way he’s adjusted to the role is notable.

Many questioned whether the 31-year-old, who had only managed as high as the German second tier previously, had the required experience for such a top-level job, but Brighton’s fifth-placed berth in the league table suggests he’s coping just fine.

It’ll be a fact noted by many top sides, so his recent admission will be enough to strike a little bit of fear in the hearts of Brighton fans.

Fabian Hurzeler discusses ambitions beyond Brighton

Hurzeler has had an incredible start to his Brighton tenure (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with German publication Bild, when asked which club he’d leave for, the Brighton boss was clear.

“I’m not making a secret of it,” Hurzeler began. “There is of course a club in my heart, because I played there for ten or eleven years, and that is Bayern.”

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany's recent performances will be enough to relax Brighton fans a little bit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young head coach was quick to note that he has been happy at his three clubs – German fourth-tier outfit Pipinsried, St Pauli and now Brighton – but the allure of Bayern may prove too tempting.

Thankfully, for Seagulls fans at least, Vincent Kompany is on a run of seven straight wins with Die Roten, so there should be no imminent vacancy just yet.

But Kompany himself is evidence of just why those at Brighton might be worried by this Hurzeler admission: though a small sample size, he appears to be performing much better than Kompany was at Burnley before he landed the Bayern gig. Hurzeler’s name would surely have been in the hat if the German giants had been on the hunt 12 months later.

For now, though, Hurzeler’s primary focus will be Brighton, who face Southampton when Premier League action returns this weekend. For whatever’s further down the line in Hurzeler's career, what will be, will be.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, although Brighton have built themselves up to become a thoroughly attractive landing spot for players and coaches, Bayern are operating in a different stratosphere, and the chance to move there would tempt any boss, connections or not.

But the Seagulls must have faith in the system that found them Graham Potter, then Roberto De Zerbi, and now Hurzeler — if he does end up going, they’ll simply pick the next one up off the conveyor belt of talent.