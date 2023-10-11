Brilliant! Gary Neville's savage Bayern Munich joke is the funniest thing he's said

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports stalwart Gary Neville isn't known for his comedic timing – but his brutal Bayern Munich joke might just be the funniest thing he's ever said.

In 1999, at the height of the Red Devils' success, Neville was best man for team-mate and fellow Class of 92 academy graduate, David Beckham, as shown in the recent Netflix limited series, Beckham. The full-back is one of several Manchester United stars interviewed by director Fisher Stevens to give his unrivalled insight into the rise, fall and subsequent soar of his good friend Becks – and he shows a new side to him across the documentary.

Not only does G-Nev drop more foul language in the film than your average Monday Night Football episode – impressive, given United's current season – Neville shows his funny side in a best-man speech captured on home video during David's wedding to Victoria following United's 1998/99 Treble success.

David Beckham's new documentary features a rarely-seen side of his mate, Gary Neville (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have some distinguished guests here today, ladies and gentlemen," Neville said in his speech.

"David said the Spice Girls requested the Bayern Munich team be present today, and David was puzzled by this request and asked why.

VIDEO: Why Man United's Problems Are EVEN WORSE Than You Think

"The Spice Girls replied that they'd love to meet any men who can stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second.

"The reference, of course, is to the iconic Champions League final in which Sir Alex Ferguson's men were 1-0 down at the Camp Nou for the entirety of the match, before a majestic double-salvo.

Bayern Munich were the victims of Manchester United's second European Cup title (Image credit: PA)

The match is detailed in the second episode of Beckham, which has been positively reviewed by fans – though we wonder if it may lead to a standup career for one former right-back.

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix right now.

More Manchester United, David Beckham and Gary Neville stories

The Man United takeover saga goes on and on, with the Glazers still holding out for 'the right price' to sell the club. Meanwhile, legendary Red Devils goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has highlighted where he feels Andre Onana is going wrong.

Gary Neville, however, has made a bold prediction about the future of the club.

David Beckham, meanwhile, has opened up on coping with World Cup pain in 1998, claiming that Manchester United was his escape. Beckham has spoken about Lionel Messi, saying how his brain works differently to the average player and has explained why he was worried about Barcelona re-signing the Argentine. He has also revealed that he never wanted to leave Old Trafford.