'Manchester United was my escape' – David Beckham on coping with World Cup pain

David Beckham has said that Manchester United was his 'escape' following the fallout from his red card for England against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup.

The former England captain was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone in retaliation during the teams' last-16 encounter in Saint-Etienne and despite a heroic display from the Three Lions' 10 men for over 70 minutes, the South Americans went on to win on penalties.

Beckham was heavily criticised by the media and football fans in England following the World Cup exit, which is featured heavily in the new Netflix documentary on his life, and the 48-year-old – who was just 23 at the time – has spoken of how his club helped him cope with all the negativity and bad blood after France '98.

"Manchester United was my escape," he told the Stick to Football podcast.

"At the end of the day, football was my job, but I would’ve done it anyway, even if I wasn’t being paid. I loved football - it was an escape, but in all honesty United was my escape from it all.

"Once I was at training, when you've got someone like Keaney [Roy Keane] in the team, that sets the highest standards not just at the weekend but every single day. I always thought that I was professional and dedicated, but nothing compared to what Keaney was like – every single day in training, he wanted to win.

“We always talk about the gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] setting the right example – but everyone in our team set that example. I knew that once I got back from the World Cup [in 1998], once I was into that season, that I would be protected.

"It showed from the first game of the season – as much stick as I was getting, I didn’t care because I was protected by the team."

David Beckham was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

