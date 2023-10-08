Manchester United takeover: 'No winner yet' as Glazers hold out for 'right price'

It's been almost a year since the Glazer family announced that they were seeking fresh investment in Manchester United – and the enduring takeover saga looks no closer to an end.

United's American owners appear determined to hold out for their valuation of the club, believed to be as much as £10bn.

And, despite recent speculation to the contrary, the Red Devils are said to remain very much on the market.

When will a takeover be completed at Old Trafford? (Image credit: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, that doesn't mean the situation is going to be resolved any time soon. He told GiveMeSport:

"First of all, the reality is that the Glazers are slow decision-makers. Second of all, they may not collectively know yet as a six what they want to do. Thirdly, they may be determined sellers, but only at the right price. If they can't get to that price, they have to manufacture a competitive tension to try and do that. And if they still can't succeed, they must move in another direction.

"This is why I think that there are lots of media reports that conflict with each other. There's lots of speculation. There's lots of reaction on the stock market. But again, those close to the sale still are adamant that the process is active and that no final decision or winner is yet determined."

INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe – a lifelong United fan and one of the richest people in Britain – and prominent Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have been the frontrunners to invest at Old Trafford so far.

The club's fans continue to protest regularly against the deeply unpopular owners, who have held majority control since 2005.

