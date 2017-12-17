Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood

Early goals from Rhys Williams and Kosta Barbarouses helped Melbourne Victory to an entertaining 2-1 win at Brisabane Roar.

Slack marking allowed Williams to head Leroy George's left-wing corner into the top corner for a first goal since joining the Victory from Perth Glory for this season.

It was two in the 19th minute, with George the provider once more for Barbarouses to slide in a fine second, and the visitors should have been out of sight when Besart Berisha scuffed a clear chance.

Brisbane remain second bottom but rallied in the early stages of the second half, with former Italy international Massimo Maccarone clipping home a classy finish for his fifth goal of the season.

Fifth-placed Melbourne finished strongly, as Berisha had a third against his former club ruled out by VAR for handball, and can head into next weekend's derby against Melbourne City with a spring in their step.