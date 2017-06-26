Bristol City fan finds Oxford United label on his new away kit

The Championship club recently released their new purple away strip which is now on general sale. But one supporter was far from happy to see that his replica shirt had an Oxford United logo stitched onto a label inside the collar.

Matthew Gillett posted on Twitter to ask the question that really needed asking. He wrote: "Any idea why there's an Oxford United badge on the label inside my new #PurpleAndLime shirt?"

The tweet gained traction on social media and resulted in Bristol Sport, who own the club, and their chief executive Andrew Billingham, releasing an apology for the mishap.

"We are investigating the matter and it appears to be an isolated incident," Billingham told the club's official website.

"We use a network of factories who produce for other clubs and major brands. Since the issue was highlighted we have checked all remaining stock and I am pleased to say no further issues have been identified.

"I have requested an urgent review of all manufacturing processes from our supplier to ensure this cannot happen again."

A spokesman from the kit manufacturer Vision Outsourcing, also released an apology.

At least it wasn't a Rovers crest though, right?