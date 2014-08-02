Brown not thinking of new Sunderland deal

The 34-year-old centre-back is in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, having switched to the club from Manchester United in July 2011.

Brown's fate at the end of the coming campaign is unknown, but the former England international intends to carry on playing regardless of whether he remains with Gus Poyet's men.

Asked if he had thought about his plans, Brown told The Evening Chronicle: "No, there is no point.

"I just want to play as well as I can this season, hopefully stay in the team and then see what happens.

"I have played football all my life so it is not just something I am going to quit straight away if it is possible to carry on.

"I am not the sort of person who does not like football or becomes bored with it.

"It has been with me since I can remember, so until these legs drop off I will try to play as much as I can."

Brown has been plagued with knee injuries throughout his career and realises that in order to prolong his playing career he has to carefully manage his body.

He added: "The goal every season is to play as many games as possible. It is as simple as that.

"It was always niggles with me. I always felt stuff and then carried on and made it worse. It took me a while.

"Now, if I feel anything, I stop and then in a few days it has gone. You just have to manage yourself like that."