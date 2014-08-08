Bruce not ruling out more additions for Hull

After leading the club to a maiden FA Cup final last term, Bruce has strengthened significantly with over £20 million worth of investment in his first-team squad.

Jake Livermore's permanent arrival from Tottenham after a successful loan has been supplemented by the signing of attacking pair Tom Ince and Robert Snodgrass as well as promising defenders Harry Maguire and Andrew Robertson.

And speaking after Hull secured a UEFA Europa League play-off berth with a 2-1 win over Trencin on Thursday, Bruce confirmed he will go after further signatures if suitable targets become available.

"I always knock the door, I think every manager is never ever finished," he explained.

"The day I say no is the day I may as well pack it in. We always look to improve.

"I had five [on Thursday] not stripped, the two we've brought in - Maguire and Robertson - [Nikica] Jelavic, [Maynor] Figueroa, [George] Boyd.

"We've got healthy competition all round but always if there’s a bit of quality then I'll try."

One area Bruce is reportedly keen to strengthen is his attack with Matt Fryatt leaving for Nottingham Forest after slipping behind Shane Long and Jelavic in the pecking order.

Yannick Sagbo is Bruce's only remaining out-and-out frontman other than his first-choice pairing.

While keeping tight-lipped on his potential striker search, Bruce praised Long's efforts against Trencin despite the Irishman finding himself repeatedly thwarted by Slovakian goalkeeper Milos Volesak.

The Hull boss added: "Strikers keep getting there, two or three of the chances he [Long] got there himself with his blistering pace to be fair to him and he made them himself.

"He'll be disappointed that he hasn't scored knowing him but like any striker they've got to keep getting there, next week let's hope it's his turn and he sticks a couple in."