Manchester United are ready to bid for Sporting's Bruno Fernandes – and here's how much

Manchester United are preparing a £50m bid for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, write the Independent.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Portugal international throughout the summer, but up to now their approaches have been rebuffed.

But after ending their interest in Newcastle's Sean Longstaff, United are ready to make a formal offer in the next three weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his midfield options due to Ander Herrera's exit and Paul Pogba's desire to leave Old Trafford.

He and the club have identified Fernandes, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, as the man to make the difference next term.

And United will pursue the 24-year-old even if Pogba stays put, although they may ultimately have to offer Sporting well over £50m to get the deal done.



