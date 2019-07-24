Manchester United haggling over £7m in pursuit of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Sporting CP are still £7m apart in the Premier League club's bid to sign Bruno Fernandes.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, United have offered £55m for the central midfielder.

However, Sporting are holding out for at least £62m and have told the Red Devils of their valuation.

United remain in a strong position to sign the 24-year-old, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last term.

Fernandes also seems keen on a move, with the Portugal international admitting that he would like to play in England.

But Sporting have so far stood firm in their desire to recoup more than £60m for their star man.

