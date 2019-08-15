Manchester United scouts advised against signing Bruno Fernandes for one simple reason

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford before the Premier League transfer window closed on 8 August.

According to the Mail Online, Red Devils scouts expressed concerns over the player’s wastefulness in possession.

They reported back that they didn’t believe he would suit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style.

Fernandes, who contributed 20 goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese top flight last term, finished 2018/19 with a pass completion rate of 75.1 per cent.

That wasn’t considered high enough to impress United representatives, with comparable risk-taking midfielders like Paul Pogba and Kevin de Bruyne boasting rates of 82.8 and 82 per cent respectively.

