Manchester United to fund summer spending with Bruno Fernandes sale: report

Manchester United might be forced into selling Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window in order to raise funds.

Despite his Transfermarkt valuation of just £46m, Bruno Fernandes has managed to keep consistently high performance levels since his January 2020 switch from Sporting Lisbon for £68m.

But, with the club currently struggling for money, he could become collateral as Manchester United attempt to fund a summer of spending.

Manchester United considering Bruno Fernandes sale

Fernandes might be in his final season at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe highlighted that the club already has to spend £89m in the summer on players they've already got at the club in arrears, with the Premier League's PSRs limiting their spending.

Fernandes currently has two years remaining on his deal, with the option of another year, with those factors enabling Manchester United to demand a higher transfer fee. Fortunately for them, one European giant is already interested in signing him.

Fernandes might leave Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid want to sign Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, with the report suggesting that they're willing to offer £90m for the Portuguese midfielder.

Real Madrid have reportedly been keeping an extremely close eye on Fernandes, with scouts and club officials having watched him live at "virtually every" one of Manchester United's games in recent weeks.

Selling Bruno Fernandes at that price would represent a record sale for Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo's £80m departure to Real Madrid in 2009 still their highest. Such a large fee would allow Manchester United to make some considerable deals of their own this summer, giving Ruben Amorim the tools to overhaul the squad.

Amorim, though, doesn't want to lose his captain in the summer, with Fernandes still the team's star performer. The Portuguese boss might have no choice if the hierarchy accepts, however.

Ancelotti and Real Madrid want Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes, meanwhile, is seen as Luka Modric's successor at the Bernabeu.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United should certainly consider selling Fernandes at £90m if they receive that offer, especially when factoring in that he is now 30. Letting him leave might also mean the club doesn't have to sell Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to raise funds, which arguably seems more important at this stage.