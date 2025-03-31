Manchester United to fund summer spending with Bruno Fernandes sale: report
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could be heading towards the Old Trafford exit door
Manchester United might be forced into selling Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window in order to raise funds.
Despite his Transfermarkt valuation of just £46m, Bruno Fernandes has managed to keep consistently high performance levels since his January 2020 switch from Sporting Lisbon for £68m.
But, with the club currently struggling for money, he could become collateral as Manchester United attempt to fund a summer of spending.
Manchester United considering Bruno Fernandes sale
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe highlighted that the club already has to spend £89m in the summer on players they've already got at the club in arrears, with the Premier League's PSRs limiting their spending.
Fernandes currently has two years remaining on his deal, with the option of another year, with those factors enabling Manchester United to demand a higher transfer fee. Fortunately for them, one European giant is already interested in signing him.
According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid want to sign Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, with the report suggesting that they're willing to offer £90m for the Portuguese midfielder.
Real Madrid have reportedly been keeping an extremely close eye on Fernandes, with scouts and club officials having watched him live at "virtually every" one of Manchester United's games in recent weeks.
Selling Bruno Fernandes at that price would represent a record sale for Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo's £80m departure to Real Madrid in 2009 still their highest. Such a large fee would allow Manchester United to make some considerable deals of their own this summer, giving Ruben Amorim the tools to overhaul the squad.
Amorim, though, doesn't want to lose his captain in the summer, with Fernandes still the team's star performer. The Portuguese boss might have no choice if the hierarchy accepts, however.
Fernandes, meanwhile, is seen as Luka Modric's successor at the Bernabeu.
In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United should certainly consider selling Fernandes at £90m if they receive that offer, especially when factoring in that he is now 30. Letting him leave might also mean the club doesn't have to sell Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to raise funds, which arguably seems more important at this stage.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
