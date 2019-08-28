Louis Saha tells Manchester United why they will regret the summer transfer window

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer but a deal failed to materialise before the August 8 deadline.

Reports since have claimed that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward pulled out of a €65 million swoop because of concerns over the midfielder's ability to make a step up to the Premier League.

But Saha believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could live to rue the decision after seeing the Red Devils drop five points from their last two league games against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

“Bruno Fernandes is a player of great technical quality who could be extremely decisive at various points in United’s game, but more than that, he’s a born leader and that’s what Manchester United are missing this season,” the Frenchman told Record.

“Only time can tell, but judging from everything that has happened, United made a mistake by not buying Bruno Fernandes and not signing a creative midfield player.”

