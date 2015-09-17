Buffon alongside Zoff as greatest - Rossi

Paolo Rossi has described Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as the greatest goalkeeper of all time alongside the legendary Dino Zoff.

Buffon earned widespread plaudits for his performance in Juve's 2-1 Champions League win at Manchester City on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old pulled off a string of important saves, including crucial stops from David Silva and Wilfried Bony, to help Massimiliano Allegri's men claim all three points at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata turned things around in the final 20 minutes after Giorgio Chiellini's own goal had beaten Buffon and given City the lead.

Afterwards Allegri stated that Buffon is "perhaps the best ever" at the keeper position. And that sentiment has been echoed by former Juve striker Rossi, who won the 1982 World Cup alongside Zoff and was team-mates with him at Juve.

Rossi - who won two Serie A titles and the European Cup with Juve - told Corriere dello Sport: "Gigi [Buffon] and Zoff are the greatest ever.

"[They are] so different in character but similar in personality. Two absolute leaders, men guiding the whole team."