Buffon to undergo fitness test ahead of Milan clash

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed Gianluigi Buffon will undergo a fitness test on Friday before a decision is made on whether he will start Saturday's Serie A encounter with AC Milan.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was being plagued by a hip injury earlier this week, but Juventus are hopeful he will be able to feature this weekend.

"We'll look over Buffon before confirming whether he'll definitely play on Saturday," said Allegri.

Meanwhile, Allegri also had good news about Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Martin Caceres and Stephan Lichtsteiner ahead of the clash in Turin.

"Dybala is in decent shape, he underwent a full session with the team and I'll look over him Friday," he added.

"Caceres returned this morning [Friday], while Lichtsteiner and Mandzukic are already back training with the group."

Juve will have to make do without the services of Kwadwo Asamoah and Simone Padoin.

Allegri said: "Asamoah will miss out with an inflamed knee, while Padoin returns towards the end of next week."