Bundesliga Deadline Day: Draxler set for Wolfsburg move, reports say

Following the departures of Kevin De Bruyne and Ivan Perisic, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are believed to be closing in on a deal for Schalke's Julian Draxler.

The Germany international was the subject of interest from Juventus earlier in the transfer window but is said to close to joining Schalke's Bundesliga rivals ahead of Monday's deadline.

Wolfsburg lost De Bruyne and Perisic to Manchester City and Inter on Sunday and, amid speculation surrounding Draxler, the German club also completed a deal for Tottenham winger Ismail Azzaoui.

Of the top-flight clubs, Borussia Dortmund look set to be among the busiest with Jakub Blaszczykowski and Kevin Grosskreutz reported to be leaving Signal Iduna Park.

Both are long-serving Dortmund stalwarts with Blaszczykowski expected to join Serie A side Fiorentina while Grosskreutz's future also appears far from certain.

Neither seem to fit into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Dortmund, although Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is believed to be en route to finalise his loan deal.

Januzaj had been expected to push for a starting place at Old Trafford but he seems likely to make the move to Germany along with United team-mate Javier Hernandez.

The Mexican - who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid - has been pictured arriving for a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Hamburg and Augsburg are also expected to be active with deals mooted for Aaron Hunt and Koo Ja-Cheol respectively.