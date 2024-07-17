Bundesliga eyes pyrotechnic U-turn - so could flares be allowed in the Premier League?

Flares could be coming to the Bundesliga

While flares and pyrotechnics can create an incredible spectacle that adds colour and atmosphere to football stadiums across the world, they remain illegal in a number of countries.

But that could soon be changing, as the German Football League (DFL) are reportedly opening the door for pyrotechnics to be permitted in stadiums, much to the delight of Ultras everywhere.

According to German publication Bild, the DFL are set to enter talks with the Norwegian FA after they announced a two-year pilot programme to allow pyrotechnics in first and second division stadiums.

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

There are several conditions attacked, as only people over the age of 18, who ae ‘sober and identifiable’ will be permitted to use only certified pyrotechnics in marked areas within the stadiums, while extinguishing devices must be available. Sanctions will be taken against teams that do not follow the rules.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann will meet with the DFL to discuss the potential changes, with the report adding that rockets and firecrackers would remain prohibited.

Norway’s pilot programme will also look to Austria for inspiration, as pyrotechnics are permitted in a controlled manner there, but what are the chances that the Premier League could follow suit?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Richarlison picked up a flare during a game in 2022 (Image credit: PA)

Given the laws in England surrounding flares and other pyrotechnic devices, it is highly unlikely a change would be on the horizon. It is currently a criminal offence to even attempt to enter a stadium in possession of a smoke bomb or flare, and that even includes possession en route to a match.

Fans breaking these laws can expect to be prosecuted in court and given a three-year Football Banning Order, plus a ban from the club itself, as per the Football Supporters’ Association.

In 2022 the Premier League wanted broadcasters over showing images of flares as part of their television coverage, further indicating that any U-turn on the use of pryo in English football feels some way away.

More Germany stories

Kylian Mbappe's favourite earphones have been reduced to unmissable price this Amazon Prime Day

The story of Euro 2024 in pictures

Toni Kroos honoured by Adidas after emotional Euro 2024 farewell with Germany

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best football deals and best soccer deals for fans