Toni Kroos honoured by Adidas after emotional Euro 2024 farewell with Germany

Toni Kroos' glittering career came to an end when Germany were knocked out of Euro 2024 on Friday

The retiring Toni Kroos following Germany's defeat to Spain at Euro 2024
The retiring Toni Kroos following Germany's defeat to Spain at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Toni Kroos bowed out on Friday as his glittering career on came to an end with Germany's extra-time defeat to Spain in the quarer-finals of Euro 2024.

Kroos announced in May that he would be hanging up his boots, come what may, at the end of the season and after signing off in perfect fashion on the club stage courtesy of a La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid, and he had hoped his last act on a football pitch would be to help Germany win the European Championship on home soil.

