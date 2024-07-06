Toni Kroos honoured by Adidas after emotional Euro 2024 farewell with Germany

The retiring Toni Kroos following Germany's defeat to Spain at Euro 2024

Toni Kroos bowed out on Friday as his glittering career on came to an end with Germany's extra-time defeat to Spain in the quarer-finals of Euro 2024.

Kroos announced in May that he would be hanging up his boots, come what may, at the end of the season and after signing off in perfect fashion on the club stage courtesy of a La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid, and he had hoped his last act on a football pitch would be to help Germany win the European Championship on home soil.

That was not to be for the 34-year-old, as it was Spain who booked a semi-final spot against France in Munich on Tuesday night.

That means time has been called on a career that saw the midfielder win seven league titles and six Champions Leagues during his time at Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid, plus a World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Kroos will go down as one of the most influential midfielders of his generation and German sportswear manufacturers Adidas have moved to honour the player in their own special way.

They have announced that their 11pro football boots, worn by Kroos for the past decade, will now be renamed the TKpro boot in his honour.

“It was love at first sight for Toni Kroos and the adidas 11pro football boots,” the firm said in a statement confirming the news.

“For the last ten years, Toni has famously won all there is to win in football in his favourite pair of boots, making them the ‘most successful pair of football boots ever’.

“As Toni and the 11pro have been sole mates for a decade, one can’t retire without the other, and loyalty in the beautiful game deserves to be inscribed in the history of the player and the brand, permanently.”

