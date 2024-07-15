The story of Euro 2024 in pictures
Euro 2024 has been one long ride: here's what happened in images created by FourFourTwo art director, Anthony Moore
Euro 2024 is in the books, with Sunday's final leaving English hearts broken, even if no one is contesting the fact that Spain are worthy winners.
Over the course of 29 days in Germany we were treated to 51 matches that gave us a little bit of everything, including wonder goals, last-minute winners, shock exits and new stars being born. FourFourTwo art director Anthony Moore was on hand all month to recap each and every match with brilliant images on social media.
We've collated them all, so you can re-live this month-long festival of football through the medium of these superb graphics in the gallery below...
Germany 5-1 Scotland
Euro 2024 began with a bang - for the hosts, at least, as Scotland were left licking their wounds in Munich.
Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Switzerland's fast start left their fans hungry for more.
Spain 3-0 Croatia
Spain started as they meant to go on, as Lamine Yamal chalked up his first assist for the tournament
Italy 2-1 Albania
Albania's opener after 23 seconds teased the first upset of the tournament before the defending champions struck back.
Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Wout Weghorst's late winner got the Oranje off to a winning start.
Christian Eriksen returned to the Euros with a goal to give us one of the tournament's most poignant moments.
Jude Bellingham gave England the start they wanted when he headed home after just 13 minutes.
Andrei Ratiu's nod to Romania's 1998 World Cup hair-bleaching enthusiasts left Ukraine feeling blue.
Our first major shock as Slovakia made a mockery of the FIFA rankings that put them 45 places below the Red Devils.
An underwhelming start by the pre-tournament favourites, as Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose.
19-year-old Arda Guler's brilliant curling goal saw him become the youngest-ever player to score in his tournament debut.
At 39 and 41, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe proved there was life in the old dogs yet.
An early contender for game of the tournament, as Albania netted a 95th-minute equaliser.
The hosts were the first team to book their place in the knockout stages.
A hard-fought draw meant Scotland kept their hopes of progression alive.
This time it was Serbia's turn to leave it late, with Luka Jovic netting in the 95th minute.
No-one was left impressed by a sub-par performance from England as they limped to a draw against the Danes.
Spain laid down another marker as they saw off the defending champions in this heavyweight clash.
Ukraine kept their hopes of a last-16 spot alive with a come-from-behind win over Slovakia.
Poland were the first side to be eliminated after going down to Austria.
France had to make do without masked man Mbappe for this blank against the Dutch.
Georgia claimed their first-ever point in a major tournament with a draw against the Czechs.
Samet Akaydin's comedy own goal helped Portugal wrap up a place in the last-16.
Belgium earned a desperately-needed win in an entertaining victory over Romania.
It really was a case of No Scotland, No Party, as Hungary's 100th-minute winner sent the Scots home.
Niclas Fullkrug's late equaliser meant the hosts sealed top spot in Group A.
Plucky Albania's tournament ended as Spain maintained their 100 per cent record.
Croatia's tournament was ended at the hands of Italy - time will tell if Luka Modric's 178th cap will be his final appearance for Croatia.
Austria served up one of the best performances of the group stage to win Group D.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Serbia were heading home after this stalemate with the Danes.
Another England bore-draw brought about another round of criticism.
Kylian Mbappe's penalty was enough to seal France's place in the last-16.
Belgium - in their Tintin inspired away kit - did just enough to make it through to the next round.
Slovakia and Romania's 1-1 draw saw both sides book their place in the last-16 - as every team in the group finished on four points.
Georgia created history by making the knockout stages of their first-ever tournament.
A fiery match saw Turkey dump out the Czechs thanks to a 94th-minute winner.
The knockout stages began with the defending champions being sent packing.
Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute equaliser spared England's blushes in the last-16.
A weather delay thanks to a spectacular thunderstorm couldn't prevent Germany from booking a quarter-final spot.
Georgia's wild ride was ended in comprehensive fashion by an impressive Spain team.
France needed an 85th-minute Jan Vertonghen own goal to win their last-16 clash against Belgium.
Ronaldo's tears dominated Portugal's penalty shootout win over Slovenia.
The Netherlands booked a place in the Euro quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.
One of the tournament's best games saw Turkey see off the impressive Austria.
Mikel Merino's 119th-minute winner ended dreams of a Germany win on home soil.
Ronaldo's Euros career ended with a penalty shootout defeat to France.
England came back from the brink again as they came from a goal down before delivering perhaps their best penalty shootout performance in the nation's history.
Mert Muldur's own goal ended Turkey's - and Arda Guler's - campaign at the quarter-final stage.
France fell at the semi-final stage, with Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history.
England were back in the final after Ollie Watkins' late, late winner.
And… it went to Spain. The Spanish triumphed in the final against England with a 2-1 win, putting the Henri Delaunay trophy on the first flight to Madrid.
