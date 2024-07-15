Euro 2024 is in the books, with Sunday's final leaving English hearts broken, even if no one is contesting the fact that Spain are worthy winners.

Over the course of 29 days in Germany we were treated to 51 matches that gave us a little bit of everything, including wonder goals, last-minute winners, shock exits and new stars being born. FourFourTwo art director Anthony Moore was on hand all month to recap each and every match with brilliant images on social media.

We've collated them all, so you can re-live this month-long festival of football through the medium of these superb graphics in the gallery below...

The story of Euro 2024 in pictures

Image 1 of 51 (Image credit: Future) Germany 5-1 Scotland Euro 2024 began with a bang - for the hosts, at least, as Scotland were left licking their wounds in Munich. (Image credit: Future) Hungary 1-3 Switzerland Switzerland's fast start left their fans hungry for more. Spain started as they meant to go on, as Lamine Yamal chalked up his first assist for the tournament (Image credit: Future) Spain 3-0 Croatia Spain started as they meant to go on, as Lamine Yamal chalked up his first assist for the tournament (Image credit: Future) Italy 2-1 Albania Albania's opener after 23 seconds teased the first upset of the tournament before the defending champions struck back. (Image credit: Future) Poland 1-2 Netherlands Wout Weghorst's late winner got the Oranje off to a winning start. (Image credit: Future) Christian Eriksen returned to the Euros with a goal to give us one of the tournament's most poignant moments. (Image credit: Future) Jude Bellingham gave England the start they wanted when he headed home after just 13 minutes. (Image credit: Future) Andrei Ratiu's nod to Romania's 1998 World Cup hair-bleaching enthusiasts left Ukraine feeling blue. (Image credit: Future) Our first major shock as Slovakia made a mockery of the FIFA rankings that put them 45 places below the Red Devils. (Image credit: Future) An underwhelming start by the pre-tournament favourites, as Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose. (Image credit: Future) 19-year-old Arda Guler's brilliant curling goal saw him become the youngest-ever player to score in his tournament debut. (Image credit: Future) At 39 and 41, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe proved there was life in the old dogs yet. (Image credit: Future) An early contender for game of the tournament, as Albania netted a 95th-minute equaliser. (Image credit: Future) The hosts were the first team to book their place in the knockout stages. (Image credit: Future) A hard-fought draw meant Scotland kept their hopes of progression alive. (Image credit: Future) This time it was Serbia's turn to leave it late, with Luka Jovic netting in the 95th minute. (Image credit: Future) No-one was left impressed by a sub-par performance from England as they limped to a draw against the Danes. (Image credit: Future) Spain laid down another marker as they saw off the defending champions in this heavyweight clash. (Image credit: Future) Ukraine kept their hopes of a last-16 spot alive with a come-from-behind win over Slovakia. (Image credit: Future) Poland were the first side to be eliminated after going down to Austria. (Image credit: Future) France had to make do without masked man Mbappe for this blank against the Dutch. (Image credit: Future) Georgia claimed their first-ever point in a major tournament with a draw against the Czechs. (Image credit: Future) Samet Akaydin's comedy own goal helped Portugal wrap up a place in the last-16. (Image credit: Future) Belgium earned a desperately-needed win in an entertaining victory over Romania. (Image credit: Future) It really was a case of No Scotland, No Party, as Hungary's 100th-minute winner sent the Scots home. (Image credit: Future) Niclas Fullkrug's late equaliser meant the hosts sealed top spot in Group A. (Image credit: Future) Plucky Albania's tournament ended as Spain maintained their 100 per cent record. (Image credit: Future) Croatia's tournament was ended at the hands of Italy - time will tell if Luka Modric's 178th cap will be his final appearance for Croatia. (Image credit: Future) Austria served up one of the best performances of the group stage to win Group D. (Image credit: Future) Aleksandar Mitrovic and Serbia were heading home after this stalemate with the Danes. (Image credit: Future) Another England bore-draw brought about another round of criticism. (Image credit: Future) Kylian Mbappe's penalty was enough to seal France's place in the last-16. (Image credit: Future) Belgium - in their Tintin inspired away kit - did just enough to make it through to the next round. (Image credit: Future) Slovakia and Romania's 1-1 draw saw both sides book their place in the last-16 - as every team in the group finished on four points. (Image credit: Future) Georgia created history by making the knockout stages of their first-ever tournament. (Image credit: Future) A fiery match saw Turkey dump out the Czechs thanks to a 94th-minute winner. (Image credit: Future) The knockout stages began with the defending champions being sent packing. (Image credit: Future) Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute equaliser spared England's blushes in the last-16. (Image credit: Future) A weather delay thanks to a spectacular thunderstorm couldn't prevent Germany from booking a quarter-final spot. (Image credit: Future) Georgia's wild ride was ended in comprehensive fashion by an impressive Spain team. (Image credit: Future) France needed an 85th-minute Jan Vertonghen own goal to win their last-16 clash against Belgium. (Image credit: Future) Ronaldo's tears dominated Portugal's penalty shootout win over Slovenia. (Image credit: Future) The Netherlands booked a place in the Euro quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years. (Image credit: Future) One of the tournament's best games saw Turkey see off the impressive Austria. (Image credit: Future) Mikel Merino's 119th-minute winner ended dreams of a Germany win on home soil. (Image credit: Future) Ronaldo's Euros career ended with a penalty shootout defeat to France. (Image credit: Future) England came back from the brink again as they came from a goal down before delivering perhaps their best penalty shootout performance in the nation's history. (Image credit: Future) Mert Muldur's own goal ended Turkey's - and Arda Guler's - campaign at the quarter-final stage. (Image credit: Future) France fell at the semi-final stage, with Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history. (Image credit: Future) England were back in the final after Ollie Watkins' late, late winner. (Image credit: Future) And… it went to Spain. The Spanish triumphed in the final against England with a 2-1 win, putting the Henri Delaunay trophy on the first flight to Madrid.

