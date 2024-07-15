The story of Euro 2024 in pictures

Euro 2024 has been one long ride: here's what happened in images created by FourFourTwo art director, Anthony Moore

Euro 2024 images, courtesy of Anthony Moore
Euro 2024 is in the books, with Sunday's final leaving English hearts broken, even if no one is contesting the fact that Spain are worthy winners. 

Over the course of 29 days in Germany we were treated to 51 matches that gave us a little bit of everything, including wonder goals, last-minute winners, shock exits and new stars being born. FourFourTwo art director Anthony Moore was on hand all month to recap each and every match with brilliant images on social media. 

Euro 2024 in pictures
Germany 5-1 Scotland

Euro 2024 began with a bang - for the hosts, at least, as Scotland were left licking their wounds in Munich.

