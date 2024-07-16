Kylian Mbappe's favourite earphones have been reduced to unmissable price this Amazon Prime Day

Kylian Mbappe has finally been revealed as a Real Madrid player, with the Frenchman set to link up with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. to create a devastating attack at the Bernabeu for years to come.

But while some players enjoy chatting and laughing with their team-mates on the way to games, helping them to relax ahead of crucial matches, Mbappe is someone who prefers to listen to music to get into the zone.

When the 25-year-old steps off the team bus and walks towards the dressing rooms, he'll invariably have his earphones in, staring straight ahead as he focuses on blitzing defenders for fun.

This particular trait was most recently seen at Euro 2024, when France were knocked out of the tournament in the semi-finals by Spain. Stepping off the coach and walking into the bowels of the Allianz Arena in Munich, Mbappe donned a pair of Apple AirPods to block out the noise - just like he does before every game.

With it being Amazon Prime Day, it's now possible to copy the Frenchman for a discounted price, with his favoured third generation AirPods now coming with a 24 per cent discount.

Hey, if it's good enough for the new Real Madrid star, it's good enough for virtually anyone else wanting to kick a football.

