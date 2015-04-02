Bundesliga Preview: Dortmund v Bayern

The Poland international traded Dortmund for the Bundesliga champions in the close-season in a controversial move that showcased Bayern's stranglehold on German football.

Bayern are set for a third successive title - they lead second-placed Wolfsburg by 10 points - but Dortmund finishing runner-up, as they have for the past two seasons, is almost impossible.

Jurgen Klopp's men endured a horror start to the season and even sat bottom of the league for spells, but have found form since the mid-season break and are now unbeaten in seven - a run that has seen them rise to 10th.

The international break has given Bayern a chance to reflect on their 2-0 home loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last time out - just their second league defeat of the season - and Lewandowski is excited ahead of the Bundesliga's marquee match.

"I had four good and successful years with Dortmund," Lewandowski told Bayern's official website.

"I still keep in touch with my former team-mates. That doesn't mean we're not going there to give it everything and come away with all three points [though].

"Overall, I'm very happy at the club [Bayern] and with the city [Munich]."

Lewandowski, who has scored 13 goals in 24 league appearances this term, took the chance to reflect on his season so far and expanded on the differences between Dortmund's style and that of Bayern's.

"Obviously you can always play better and score more goals but I'm the kind of player who tends to think first of the team," he added.

"I had four years at Dortmund so you obviously need to grow into a new system, and players sometimes need a little time for that.

"We try to play a short-passing game here because possession is the decisive criteria. With Dortmund, the defenders often knocked long balls up for me to chase - but we do that very rarely here."

Bayern will be without David Alaba for this clash, after he injured his knee on national duty with Austria, while Arjen Robben (stomach) and Javi Martinez (knee) will also miss. Franck Ribery (ankle) and Thiago Alcantara (knee) are in doubt too.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double helped Dortmund win 3-2 at Hannover last time out and with a European place just five points away, another victory could prove significant for the hosts.

The sides have already met twice this year, with Dortmund toppling the German champions in the Super Cup in August.

Bayern exacted revenge with a 2-1 league win in November, although they had to come from behind as Lewandowski and Robben scored in the last 20 minutes.

Dortmund have won just two of their last seven home games against Bayern in the league.