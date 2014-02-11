Burn meant no disrespect in United 'Conference' jibe

Despite United's well-documented problems this season, Premier League strugglers Fulham headed to Old Trafford on Sunday as rank outsiders but returned to London with a commendable point.



Steve Sidwell opened the scoring in the 19th minute but goals from Robin van Persie and Michael Carrick looked to have secured all three points for United until Darren Bent headed a stoppage-time equalier.



Burn, who made only his fourth Premier League appearance against the champions stated after the game that he had not made as many headers in a game since he turned out for Darlington in non-League.

But the centre-back has since clarified his comments, stating that he had not intended to criticise the champions' style of play.

He told Fulham's official website: "I didn't mean that quote to sound as disrespectful as it sounded. There were a lot of crosses in the game – statistically more than any since stats started – so I just joked that I hadn’t headed as many balls since the Conference."

Burn had orginally said: "I was just saying to the lads that I’ve never headed that many balls since the Conference.



"But at the end of the day I’m happy for them to play like that. We knew that was going to happen.



"Once we were dropping further back, we were going to get more compact and make them play around us because we thought we had the strength in numbers.



"I’m 6ft 7in. It helps when dealing with them sort of balls. They had plenty of crosses, loads of chances and stuff but the second goal was quite lucky. I always felt we had something left.



"It's the first time I’ve played against Man U. It’s still a massive club and with the players they’ve got there, they know that they should be doing better."