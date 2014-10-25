Burnley boss Dyche not underestimating Everton

Roberto Martinez's men head to Turf Moor this weekend off the back of a Europa League tie at Lille that ended goalless on Thursday.

Although Everton have lost both league games directly after European fixtures in 2014-15, Dyche is not allowing his players to believe they will be gifted the chance to get a first Premier League win of the campaign.

"I don't think you overthink it," said Dyche.

"They're in Europe which is fantastic for them. Of course, when you play on a Sunday, you would prefer not to have played on a Thursday.

"Aside from that, though, the way these clubs travel, I think someone said they were back in bed at 12 o'clock.

"We don't normally get that when travelling by bus from most away games!

"I certainly don't overthink that. I think they will be prepared as we always are physically and tactically.

"And we will be ready to do that again."