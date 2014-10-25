Burnley boss Dyche not underestimating Everton
Burnley boss Sean Dyche thinks Everton are professional enough not to allow their European trips to impact Sunday's Premier League clash.
Roberto Martinez's men head to Turf Moor this weekend off the back of a Europa League tie at Lille that ended goalless on Thursday.
Although Everton have lost both league games directly after European fixtures in 2014-15, Dyche is not allowing his players to believe they will be gifted the chance to get a first Premier League win of the campaign.
"I don't think you overthink it," said Dyche.
"They're in Europe which is fantastic for them. Of course, when you play on a Sunday, you would prefer not to have played on a Thursday.
"Aside from that, though, the way these clubs travel, I think someone said they were back in bed at 12 o'clock.
"We don't normally get that when travelling by bus from most away games!
"I certainly don't overthink that. I think they will be prepared as we always are physically and tactically.
"And we will be ready to do that again."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.