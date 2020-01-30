Burnley sign midfielder Brownhill from Bristol City

Burnley have signed midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League club have announced the 24-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Brownhill is manager Sean Dyche’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Brownhill said: “It’s a really good feeling to be at Burnley. It’s a big football club with a great fanbase.

“Every time I’ve played here it’s been nice to play at Turf Moor and I’m really excited.

“I’ve always wanted to get to the top. It’s been mine and my family’s goal ever since I played football as a kid.

“I’m thankful to Burnley for giving me that opportunity and I am going to take it.”

Warrington-born Brownhill began his career at Preston before moving to the Robins in 2016.

Reports have suggested Clarets forward Nakhi Wells, who has been on loan at QPR, could make the reverse move to Ashton Gate.