Burnley's Long-est serving player signs new deal

Burnley have announced defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The Republic of Ireland international has been with Burnley since he joined from Cork City in January 2010, starting 16 Premier League games last term.

Despite his Premier League action being restricted to one substitute appearance this season, Burnley's longest serving player is thrilled to have extended his contract for the second year in a row.

"Ever since I've been here the club has gone from strength to strength," Long, 28, told Burnley's website.

"It's progressed massively, and I think it will continue to do, as long as we keep making sure the performances on the pitch are moving forward."

The centre-back is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales, with both games at home.