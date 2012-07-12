Butland eager to bag first-team football

The England youngster has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs in recent months following his inclusion in Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2012 squad.

Butland is expected to start between the posts for Team GB at this summer’s Olympics after being called up by Stuart Pearce.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Birmingham, instead spending time on loan with Cheltenham Town last season.

However, despite being linked with a number of high-profile sides, Butland insisted he is targeting a starting spot with Birmingham under new manager Lee Clark.

"I want to play as many games at the highest level as I possibly can," he said in the Daily Express.

"I should be pushing for a first-team place at Birmingham. That's what I want, not to be sitting on the bench. It is time I played now.

"I've had some great experiences with England at the European Championship and I can't wait for the Olympics to start.

"My name has been linked with some interested clubs and that's flattering. It's not an option for me now though, I need games."