Buy Football Manager 2019 with 25% off!

If you haven't already lost hours of your life to Football Manager 2019, then we have only one thing to ask you: what on earth have you been doing instead?

Honestly: it's a minor miracle that we ever get anything done here at FFT Towers.

But if you're looking for something to soothe those imminent post-season fears, we have just the deal: right now you can get Football Manager 2019 with 25% off through Fanatical – simply by adding the discount code of '442' at checkout. Lovely stuff.

Whet your appetite with our own expert guides to Football Manager 2019, featuring everything from wonderkids and brilliant bargains to the challenges you absolutely need to try before the next instalment is released towards the end of this year. That means you have plenty of time to catch up and start proving who's boss.

FM 2019 features yet more innovation from the cracking team at Sports Interactive: a new look, revamped tactics and training, new manager induction for players who haven't been able to enjoy the game for a while, the introduction of a Bundesliga licence and – oh, yes – VAR.

Just head to the Fanatical link here to get your hands on the game for a cracking price... and then thank us later when you're winning the Championship with Kettering Town. You're absolutely welcome.

