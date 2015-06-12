Cabaye wants Premier League return

Yohan Cabaye has confirmed he wants a return to the Premier League after failing to become a first-team regular at Paris Saint-Germain.

France international Cabaye earned himself a reputation as one of the English top flight's finest midfielders during a three-and-a-half-year stint at Newcastle United.

He left St James' Park for PSG in January 2014, but has struggled to establish himself, with coach Laurent Blanc favouring the likes of Marco Verratti, Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Motta in his midfield.

Cabaye started just 20 games in all competitions last season, and has now announced that he intends to leave Parc des Princes.

"I have done everything to change my situation, but it failed," the 29-year-old told L'Equipe.

"I'm sure I can't do anything more to change something.

"If I'm staying in Paris, I could do all I want, nothing is going to happen. If I can go back to the Premier League, I hope everybody is going to be intelligent enough to facilitate it.

"But there may be other opportunities."