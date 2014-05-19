Cabella: Cabaye endorsed Newcastle transfer

Cabaye, now with Ligue 1 champions PSG, spent two-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside, before a switch to the French capital.

Cabella was linked with a move to Newcastle in January as a replacement for Cabaye, however a move did not eventuate, and the 24-year-old finished the Ligue 1 season with 14 goals from 37 appearances.

And Cabella revealed Cabaye has talked up the St James' Park outfit to him, as he ponders a switch to England.

"Newcastle is one of the great teams in England," Cabella said.

"Yohan Cabaye told me a lot of good things about them.

"I have an agreement with Montpellier in case of (an) interesting offer.

"I will reflect calmly to make the right choice.

"I need to make the right choice for Euro 2016. I can also stay in France as Marseille is one of the big clubs interested in me."

Newcastle's interest in Cabella comes despite manager Alan Pardew reportedly keen to veer away from more French recruits, having already brought Cabaye, Hatem Ben Arfa, Loic Remy, Moussa Sissoko, Yoan Gouffran, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Massadio Haidara, Mathieu Debuchy, Sylvain Marveaux and Gabriel Obertan to the club.